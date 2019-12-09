SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A series of collisions on Interstate 26 around mile marker 20 have left the eastbound lanes blocked, according to the Highway Patrol.
Injuries have been reported, however, it is unclear how many vehicles are involved.
The collisions were all reported after 7 p.m. Officials are working to investigate and clear the scene.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution at this time.
