BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County are warning residents to stay off of roadways Saturday evening as freezing rain and sleet sweep the county.
Broad River Fire and Rescue reports that numerous car accidents have been reported across the county, urging residents to shelter in place and remain indoors. Crews say traveling places drivers and rescue crews at risk.
FOX Carolina continues to track severe weather across the mountains and the Upstate. Stay tuned for updates.
