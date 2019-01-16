LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) Fire and EMS crews were on scene of a house fire on Oak Grove Road in Landrum Wednesday afternoon.
The Glassy Mountain Fire Department is the primary team working the fire. They are assisted by Landrum Fire, Greenville County EMS and the Sheriff's Office.
According to officials, the home owner was inside the residence when the fire started and was the person who reported the fire.
Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result of the flames. However, officials have deemed the home a total loss.
As of 5 p.m., teams were bringing in water via tankers.
Glassy Mountain Fire Chief Robert Staples said they're at the point they call 'the over-haul stage.'
"We're hitting hot spots we aren’t really going to be able to put out- it'll sort of burn itself out, but we are hitting those hot spots to keep it within check," Chief Staples said.
They are waiting on the investigation team from Greenville County to look into both the origin and cause of the fire.
