UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) Several fire departments are responding to a large fire at a Union County emulsions plant Sunday afternoon.
According to Union Public Safety, a call came in for a fire at the Southeast Emulsions Plant off Jonesville Highway around 3:00 p.m.
They say Bonham Fire is the lead department, though Union County dispatch confirms several other departments are assisting.
Dispatch said no injuries have been reported so far.
Details surrounding the cause of the fire, or the extent of the flame are limited at this time.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
