ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Multiple fire departments were called to battle a fire at a recycling plant along North Gossett Street, Anderson County dispatch confirms.
The call came in Monday just after 2 p.m., per dispatchers.
Anderson City Fire, Anderson County Fire, and Homeland Park Fire all responded.
Firefighters at the scene said the fire broke out when a bulldozer picked up a refrigerator and a flammable foam substance leaked out.
There are no reported injuries.
Firefighters said they had responded to at least three different fires at this location over the years.
