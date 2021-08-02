GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office confirmed that multiple people have died in a shooting incident near Heddy Rd. on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the area at around 2:58 p.m.
Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest by the name of Jeffrey David Powell. Deputies say that Powell is 36-years-old and is around six feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
According to deputies, the suspect has a large tattoo on the front of his neck and should be considered armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone that sees this man to not approach him and call 911.
The number of deceased victims is currently unknown as of this writing stay tuned as we work to learn more.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement confirmed that it is responding to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
(1) comment
The cops just busted into my next door neighbors apartment looking for the guy, and cops posted watching us. I ain’t ever seen this dude in my life, but the cops need to calm down, being aggressive with my neighbor. She can’t help where this dudes mail was sent
