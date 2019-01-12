Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday morning crews with the Walhalla Fire Department responded to a structure fire.
Fire Chief Brandon Burton tells us that the fire happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a home on Parker Street in Walhalla.
Chief Burton says that 4 occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, but all of them managed to get out safely. Unfortunately the family did lose a pet to the fire.
It took crews about 15 minutes to put out the fire.
We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family.
Crews from Walhalla, West Union, Westminster, and Oconee County assisted in this call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.