Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, multiple departments responded to one of the CMC Recycling Plants in Spartanburg County for a reported fire just before 11 p.m.
The plant is located on Nazareth Church Road.
We're told at least three departments are responding including the Poplar Springs Fire Department and Duncan Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire is unknown.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
