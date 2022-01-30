EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Fire Department said firefighters are on scene at an abandoned plant along Rice Road that caught fire overnight.
Officials said firefighters responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. this morning. They added that the plant was last known as the Foster Plant.
According to officials, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown. Multiple departments also responded to the scene to help.
We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.
