Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Anderson County responded to a house fire off Highway 29 early Friday morning.
According to dispatch, the fire happened at a home in the 6900 block of Highway 29.
Troopers reported for a time the road was closed at Capell Drive and Easley Highway. Firefighters say the closure was necessary because hoses were being stretched across the highway. The road has since reopened.
According to firefighters the home was abandoned. Officials say there are no injuries related to the fire.
Firefighters say at this time the fire is still under investigation.
We're told West Pelzer, Pierce Town, and Whiteville Fire Departments all responded to help knock down the fire.
More news: Sunny, nice Valentine's Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.