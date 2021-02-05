Townville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, multiple departments responded to a house fire on Old Dobbins Bridge Road.
Firefighters say when the call came in around 1:35 a.m., they were told there was a reported entrapment inside the home. While units were on the way to the scene, dispatch updated, saying the occupants made it out of the house.
We're told crews with Double Springs Fire Department arrived on scene first. When they arrived the home was engulfed in flames. Chief Gary Bean with the Double Springs Fire Department assumed command.
Townville Volunteer Fire Department, Zion Fire Department and Fork Rescue Squad all arrived to assist in battling the flames.
Firefighters tell us that luckily there were no injuries were reported.
