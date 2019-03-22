West Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, firefighters were called to the home of a West Pelzer family on James Street near Highway 8. We first learned of the fire shortly after 1 a.m.
According to Chief Lee Blackwell of the West Pelzer Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene they discovered a large storage building on the backside of the property engulfed in flames.
Chief Blackwell said that the fire only took about five or ten minutes to get under control, but it did damage a truck parked near the building.
Chief Blackwell says no one was hurt in the fire, and at this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
West Pelzer, Cheddar, Wren and Whitefield Fire Departments all responded to assist with the fire.
We'll update when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.