Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire departments in Spartanburg County are responding to a structure fire near Charisma Drive and Hearon Circle.
According to dispatch, the call for service came in around 10:30 a.m. We're told it could be the site of the former Spartanburg Motor Lodge.
We've reached out to the North Spartanburg Fire Department to get more information.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
