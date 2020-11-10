woodfin fire.jpg

Fire at MSD water treatment facility (Source:  Asheville Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 332)

WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers with the Buncombe County Fire Department said multiple fire departments were called to battle a large warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the fire was burning at 2225 Riverside Drive.

The Twitter feed for the Asheville Fire Fighters Association  posted that the fire was at a Metropolitan Sewerage District water treatment building.

Dispatch said there were no known injuries as of 4:25 p.m.

