WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers with the Buncombe County Fire Department said multiple fire departments were called to battle a large warehouse fire Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers said the fire was burning at 2225 Riverside Drive.
The Twitter feed for the Asheville Fire Fighters Association posted that the fire was at a Metropolitan Sewerage District water treatment building.
**HAPPENING NOW** @AshevilleFD units on scene to assist Buncombe County Departments with a fire at MSD water treatment facility. pic.twitter.com/j6HaiNSQis— Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) November 10, 2020
Dispatch said there were no known injuries as of 4:25 p.m.
