Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Fire Department was dispatched for a call to a structure fire at an Ingles on 426 South Main Street early Monday morning.
Chief Brad Maness of the Belton Fire Department says two employees were working inside when they spotted smoke and called the fire department.
Maness says the Honea Path and Williamston Fire Departments both assisted with the call.
Chief Maness says they did a thorough check of the store and determined everything was fine. At this time, they suspect it was probably a problem with the HVAC system.
Maness tells us there was no damage to the store, and no one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.