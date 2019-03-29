Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, firefighters with multiple departments were called to a reported fire located at Cardin Foods Inc.
Firefighters tell us that the North Spartanburg, Westview, Hilltop, City of Spartanburg and Duncan Fire Departments, all responded to the call.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Lewis with the North Spartanburg Fire District said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Chief Lewis said that upon arrival, crews found fire showing from a hood exhaust system.
Upon entering the building, crews say they fire was a large fryer with approximately 600 gallons of frying oil. Chief Lewis went on to say that the fire extended into a portion of the roof covering.
According to the chief, it took crews almost four hours to extinguish the fire. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.