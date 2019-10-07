Enoree, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, multiple fire departments responded to help battle a house fire in Spartanburg County.
According to Spartanburg County dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 5:04 a.m. We're told it happened in the 1200 block of Watson Road in Enoree.
Trinity Fire Chief Donnie Carlson said the call originally came in around 10:30 Sunday night, but around 5 a.m. this morning the fire had rekindled, prompting firefighters to respond again.
Chief Carlson says the home is a total loss, adding that the homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire.
Sunday night Trinity Fire Department responded alone to the fire, but Monday morning Glen Springs and Roebuck fire departments responded to assist with having water on hand.
Crews are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross says they will be assisting the family with food, clothing and other essentials during this time.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we know more.
