Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, firefighters with multiple departments were called to a reported fire located at Spartan Foods of America Inc.
Firefighters tell us that the North Spartanburg Fire Department, West View Fire Department, Hill top Fire Department and Spartanburg City Fire Department all responded to the call.
According to dispatchers, firefighters were on scene for a while. As of 5 a.m., the scene was now clear.
Right now we don't have word of what caused the fire or if anyone was present when it happened.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
