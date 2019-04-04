Fletcher fire

FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County Emergency Services said Thursday firefighters were battling a fast-moving, 50-acre brush fire along Huntley Road and Hoopers Creek Road near Bearwallow Road.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m.

The blaze was reportedly threatening multiple structures. At least one person fled a home due to smoke, although officials have not issued any mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, nor any shelter in place orders.

Four fire departments were battling the fire.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a man was burning brush when it got out of control. 

“With the wind, the dry leaves it just kicked up and spread very across the backside of this mountain,” says Major Frank Stout with HCSO. 

Stout says the fire has been contained to one area, but because of the fire location, they’re facing a few challenges. 

“It’s very, very rough terrain so we’re having to fight it from the air,” said Stout. “North Carolina Fire Service is here, they’ve got two fixed wings and one helicopter... we just dropped a dozer in to cut a fire line around the top perimeter of the fire.”

Stout also told FOX Carolina that fire suppression crews will be on scene all night or until rain moves in the area, completely extinguishing the fire.
 
At this time no injuries have been reported.

