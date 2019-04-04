FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County Emergency Services said Thursday firefighters were battling a fast-moving, 50-acre brush fire along Huntley Road and Hoopers Creek Road near Bearwallow Road.
The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m.
The blaze was reportedly threatening multiple structures. At least one person fled a home due to smoke, although officials have not issued any mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, nor any shelter in place orders.
Four fire departments were battling the fire.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a man was burning brush when it got out of control.
“With the wind, the dry leaves it just kicked up and spread very across the backside of this mountain,” says Major Frank Stout with HCSO.
Stout says the fire has been contained to one area, but because of the fire location, they’re facing a few challenges.
“It’s very, very rough terrain so we’re having to fight it from the air,” said Stout. “North Carolina Fire Service is here, they’ve got two fixed wings and one helicopter... we just dropped a dozer in to cut a fire line around the top perimeter of the fire.”
MORE NEWS - 'Fireball' streaks across the skies of the Carolinas Thursday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.