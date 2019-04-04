FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County Emergency Services said Thursday firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire along Huntley Road and Hoopers Creek Road near Bearwallow Road.
The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m.
The blaze was reportedly threatening multiple structures. At least one person fled a home due to smoke.
Four fire departments were battling the fire.
MORE NEWS - 'Fireball' streaks across the skies of the Carolinas Thursday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.