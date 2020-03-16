CPJ plant

CPJ plant in Taylors (FOX Carolina/ March 16, 2020)

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire departments responded to CPJ Technologies in Taylors on Monday.

The company manufactures specialty chemicals and is located on Tanner Drive.

Deputies and EMS also responded.

Dispatchers said the call was regarding a fire.

No other details were immediately available.

