GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County School officials confirm a few students within the district are being asked to self-quarantine as a precaution amid coronavirus concerns.
Tim Waller, Director of Media Relations, says that there are two or three degrees of separation between each student and a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents of students at multiple Greenville County schools received a notification from the schools impacted. The notifications assure parents that this is purely a precautionary measure and, thus far, neither the students nor their family members are symptomatic.
Waller confirmed that the following schools have requested at least one student self-quarantine as of Tuesday:
- Blue Ridge Middle School
- Tigerville Elementary School
- Mauldin Middle School
- Chandler Creek Elementary School
- Rudolph Gordon
- Mauldin Elementary School
Officials said the students have been asked to not return to the building until the quarantine period is complete. State and national health officials have recommended that period be fourteen days.
Waller explained that a student at Mauldin Middle School had recently returned from studying abroad in Italy. Her family quarantined her within their home upon her return. So far, Waller says she hasn't shown any signs of the illness. She'll be self-quarantined through March 18. Should she continue not to be symptomatic by then, she will be allowed back at school.
The Blue Ridge Middle School student was in contact with a house guest Waller says had contact with an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Should the house guest not develop symptoms by the end of the quarantine period, Waller said the student will be permitted to come back to school.
Waller says the student at Tigerville Elementary is the sibling of the Blue Ridge Middle student.
Monday, Mauldin Elementary School confirmed two of their students had been asked to self-isolate after their father was possibly exposed to the virus at his place of work.
Further details on the other students who are self-isolating has not been released.
"Thank you as always for your support as we work with health officials to keep our staff and students healthy and well," officials said in their message to parents.
