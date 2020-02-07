EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flooding is still a concern in Pickens County, particularly along the Saluda River where three homes had to be evacuated.
Pickens County Emergency Management used inflatable boats to assist families.
Multiple homes were destroyed, Sandra Osburn said it's hard for her to even look at saying the reality of the situation is slowly starting to creep in.
"I've caught myself several times today saying I've got to go home and then it hit me, I don't have one," Osburn said.
She said her and her husband heard about the flood warnings and an officer even recommended that they leave, but still they never expected anything like this would happen.
"I didn't think anything of it because it's never happened before," she said. "We came to my daughter's house and then when we went back this morning it was flooded, you had to swim to get to the door."
She said the water was waist deep, but still they had to go inside because needed to see how bad the damage really was and when they got in they realized the home is more than likely a total loss.
The damage was so bad Emergency Management crews had to go in on boats to help make sure people could get out. The water has gone down slightly, but still has a long way to go before homeowners can see if anything is salvageable.
"You never know when something is going to happen," she said. "Don't take one second for granted, not one second because you never know when it's gone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.