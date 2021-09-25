JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency says. Five cars of the Empire Builder train, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says. The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. An eyewitness told KSEN radio that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.
Copyright 2021Associated Press. All rights reserved.
