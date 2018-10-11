McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management reported multiple mud slides Thursday morning.
McDowell County issued a state of emergency due to the flooding and related issues in the area.
Click here for additional flooding and shelter details.
MULTIPLE SLIDES ON MONTFORD COVE ROAD
Dispatchers reported multiple mud slides along the 10,000 block of Montford Cove Road.
No additional details were available
BAT CAVE ROAD MUD SLIDE
Officials said Bat Cave Road near the 6400 block is closed due to a landslide.
Officials say no houses are affected, and no injuries have been reported.
At this time no evacuations have been issued.
The road at this time has been closed more as a precautionary measure, but the MCEM has told us they are keeping an eye on it.
The MCEM also wants to remind residents that a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for all of McDowell County until noon on Thursday.
We'll update with more when we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.