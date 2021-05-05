OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Services confirmed that they responded to a wreck with injuries near Ebenezer Rd. and Sonlit Way on Wednesday.
Emergency Services says that multiple patients have been flown to the hospital for treatment.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the incident.
