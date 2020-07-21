BANNER ELK, NC (FOX Carolina) The Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster outdoor center said that several people were injured by a lightening strike Tuesday afternoon.
According to the company's Facebook page, a lightning bolt struck a tree on their Tynecastle Highway property.
The outdoor center said several guests were sitting in front of the tree, and across the way. They were unfortunately injured when the lightning struck.
At the time of the incident, the company says the coaster had been grounded and was not operating.
"We closely monitor weather and shut operations down till storms pass through," they said in a post.
No other information was immediately available.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.