(FOX Carolina) - School has just begun but some districts are already reporting multiple positive cases of COVID-19.
Across the Upstate there are 42 reported cases of COVID-19 with the highest amount in Cherokee County. We're told at this time, 59 people are quarantined in their district. School districts have not specified how the positive cases were broken down between students and staff.
The districts say in an effort to maintain transparency with parents, they'll be providing updated information daily. Cherokee County schools says contact tracing is underway. Any students or staff that have been in close contact with a positive individual will be notified.
According to DHEC, a close contact is someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive person for more than 15 minutes.
Below is a breakdown of cases at schools in Cherokee County as of August 24. The second table is a breakdown of cases in the Upstate across all districts.
Cherokee Co. positive COVID-19 cases
|School
|Tested positive
|In quarantine
|Alma Elementary
|B.D. Lee Elementary
|Blacksburg Primary
|4
|20
|Blacksburg Elementary
|3
|Blacksburg Middle
|2
|Blacksburg High
|2
|6
|Corinth Elementary
|1
|Draytonville Elementary
|1
|10
|Ewing Middle
|2
|Gaffney Middle
|1
|1
|Gaffney High
|1
|3
|Goucher Elementary
|Grassy Pond Elementary
|Institute of Innovation
|Limestone-Central Elementary
|Luther-Vaughan Elementary
|1
|3
|Mary Bramlett Elementary
|2
|9
|Northwest Elementary
|1
|Ola Copeland Learning Center
Positive COVID-19 cases by district
|SCHOOL DISTRICT
|Aug. 24 Positive cases
|Aug. 25 Positive cases
|Abbeville
|1
|Anderson 1
|3
|Anderson 2
|--
|Anderson 3
|--
|Anderson 4
|--
|Anderson 5
|--
|Cherokee
|14
|Greenville
|--
|Greenwood 50
|--
|Greenwood 51
|--
|Greenwood 52
|--
|Laurens 55
|--
|Laurens 56
|--
|Oconee
|--
|Pickens
|7
|Spartanburg 1
|1
|Spartanburg 2
|1
|Spartanburg 3
|0
|Spartanburg 4
|2
|Spartanburg 5
|3
|Spartanburg 6
|8
|Spartanburg 7
|2
|Union
|--
Editors note: a previous version of this article read 59 students were in quarantine, when in-fact it is 59 people. The districts have not stated how the cases are broken down between staff and students.
