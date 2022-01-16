GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy is reporting multiple areas with power outages in the Upstate and the numbers are rapidly increasing.
Here's a list of counties and how many customers are without power as of 11 a.m.:
- Greenville County - 7,193
- Anderson County - 2,479
- Greenwood County - 4,048
- Laurens County - 1,148
- Oconee County - 4,669
- Pickens County - 2,190
- Spartanburg - 1,835
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
