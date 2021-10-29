ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Fourteen shell casings were found after a shooting on a residential street, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department took multiple calls of the sound of gunshots in the 100 block of Bartlett St. Thursday, Oct. 28 around 10:30 p.m.
However, there were no injuries or property damage reported.
A small silver and burgundy SUV was also seen leaving the area after the shooting.
If you know anything about the incident or the vehicle, you’re asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
