GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday announced that a third performance at the venue had been postponed. Plus, the NCAA women's basketball championship games scheduled to take place at the Well were canceled, and the rest of the Swamp Rabbits' season is on hold.

Dan + Shay

The concert set for this weekend has been postponed until September.

MORE:

Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band concert, scheduled for March 24, will not take place on that date.

Adam Sandler

On Wednesday, the venue also announced that Adam Sandler's "100% Fresher Tour" stop was postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena's website notes the original March 17 date has been postponed and a later date will be to be announced. The website notes tickets bought for the original date will be honored for the new date with no exchanges necessary.

The comedian and musician announced that all March dates for his tour had been postponed, citing concerns from health officials that large gatherings should be avoided to stop or prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also urged fans to practice good hygiene.

NCAA Women's Regional Basketball

Additionally, the NCAA Women's Regional Basketball Championship has been canceled.

MORE:

Swamp Rabbits

The ECHL also made the decision to postpone it's season, so Thursday's Swamp Rabbits game was canceled and the rest remain in limbo.