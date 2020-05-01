SPARTANBURG SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Spartanburg County School Districts have released plans for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
District 1
Spartanburg School District One announced Friday that graduations for Chapman and Landrum high schools will be held on the schools’ football fields.
The ceremonies will be on May 28 at 6 p.m. for Chapman and 8 p.m. for Landrum.
“We are thankful that Governor McMaster has allowed school districts to conduct graduation ceremonies as an exception to the current Stay-At-Home executive order,” the district said in an email. “Following social distancing guidelines, only seniors and staff participating in the graduation ceremonies will be allowed on the field or in the school buildings.”
Each graduating senior will be provided with a limited number of tickets that will ensure the district’s ability to appropriately distance guests in the stands.
Details on parking, arrival times, entering/exiting the stadium, and other specific procedural plans will be released in the coming weeks, the district said.
District 2
Boiling Springs High School's graduation will be on May 29 at Bulldog Stadium. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.
Chesnee High School's graduation will be held on May 28 at 7 p.m. in the CHS football stadium.
Each graduating senior will be provided with a limited number of tickets that will ensure the district’s ability to appropriately distance guests in the stands
More details will be forthcoming.
Both ceremonies will be live streamed.
District 3
Dirstrict 3 said Friday Broome High School's graduation will be held in the football stadium. The ceremony will be on May 28 at 7 p.m.
Only seniors and staff will be allowed on the field or in buildings.
The district will be limiting the amount of guests each student can bring in order for every family to be distanced in the stands. They will announce how many tickets each graduate can have as well as other details before the event.
The district will be providing masks for all graduates and staff.
District 4
District 4 said Friday they are still in the planning phase.
District 5
The James F. Byrnes High School Class of 2020's graduation ceremony will be held on Nixon Field on May 28 at 7 p.m.
Graduation ticket information, specific safety measures, and additional details can be found here: www.spart5.net/Graduation2020.
District 6
Dorman High School will hold its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on May 28 at Cavalier Stadium. Below are specific details.
District 7
Spartanburg High School graduation will be held on May 30 at 9 a.m. in Viking Stadium.
More details:
