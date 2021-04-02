SPARTANBURG, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Spartanburg Clergy Initiative is hosting four food giveaways on Good Friday, Apr. 2.
It's called "5,000 Meals for our Spartanburg County Children."
According to Feeding America, one in eight people struggle with hunger in our state. And one in six children are food insecure.
Organizer Dr. J. Sanders Parks, Sr. says drivers can pull up to one of their four sites, tell one of the volunteers how many kids they have, then they'll supply them with enough food for their family.
Here are the four locations:
• Spartanburg High School: 500 Dupre Drive
• Mt. Moriah Baptist Church: 445 S. Church Street
• Dr. T. K. Gregg Center: 650 Howard Street
• Westgate Mall, Sears Lot: 205 W. Blackstock Road
The meals are free. The giveaway will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies lasts at all locations.
Parks says several diverse religious organizations have united for this event, including Christian Churches and Jewish congregations, for examples, and so on.
Fox Carolina will have live coverage of this event.
