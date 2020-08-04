OCEAN ISLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple fires broke out overnight in the area where Hurricane Isaias made landfall on the North Carolina coast, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFU said the fires were reported around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle as a category one hurricane around 11:10 p.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue said they provided multiple units to help fight the fires.
