MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple tornadoes ripped through coastal communities in North and South Carolina Thursday morning when Dorian's outer bands began lashing the states.
Tornado watches will be in effect for coastal areas until at least 4 p.m.
South Carolina officials said two tornadoes hit the South Carolina coast.
One was in the North Myrtle Beach area and another was in Little River.
Here is video of the North Myrtle Beach tornado.
There is no word yet on the extent of damage or injuries from the South Carolina tornadoes.
In North Carolina, Meteorologist Isaac Williams said one tornado was confirmed on radar in the Carolina Shores community of Brunswick County.
Carolina Shores is located just across the state line in North Carolina from South Carolina.
Governor Roy Cooper confirmed a tornado struck the area during his morning news conference.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the Farm Community was heavily damaged.
The NWS also shared this video of a tornado spotted near US 17 in North Carolina earlier this morning:
The town of Emerald Isle, NC said a waterspout tornado hit that community and left a trail of damage.
Tornadoes and warnings are expected to continue throughout the day as Dorian moves up the coast.
