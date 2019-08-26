GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Multiple Upstate officers have been nominated for an award that recognizes an outstanding officer who demonstrates a commitment to his or her community with respect and compassion.
The award is called the The Officer Gregory Alia Award and it is presented to someone one who goes above the call of duty to ensure that members of the community are protected, cared for, and feel valued; one who treats all members of the community as equal and who employs their role with thoughtfulness and tact; and who through everyday interactions builds a safer community for all.
This prestigious award is open to any law enforcement officer statewide throughout South Carolina and is intended for officers who, like Officer Alia, are serving in a non-command position.
The Ware Shoals Police Department is honored to announce that two of their own, CPL Jessica Davis and ACO Thomas Dudley, have been nominated and will be recognized as a finalist at the 4th Annual Knight of Honor Gala.
CPL Davis was nominated for her compassion for those in her community.
“She treats children in the community as her own,” the nomination stated. “It’s rare that a shift will go by that I don’t see a high school student or any child that has met Davis in some way, shape, or form come up to her and give her a hug. She goes over and beyond for victims in our community as a victim’s advocate would do, but we don’t have one within our department. She knows how to communicate with the public in a way that makes them feel safe and want to be her friend. People in the community that would not normally contact law enforcement will make contact with her about their problems or situations that they are going through. She even participates in the basketball games with the firefighters against the students at the high school (even though she doesn’t really know how to play!) She has a winning, bubbly, and loving personality.”
ACO Thomas Dudley was nominated for his engagement with the community and how he steps up to help those in need both inside and outside of his jurisdiction.
“ACO Dudley, on first impression, comes across as a very amiable man, who immediately sets up a great repertoire with those around him with a great sense of humor, too,” the nomination stated. “Even though he could be joking and laughing, as soon as ‘609’ comes across the radio, he’s all officer. I was struck by the compassion that he showed for others, especially those down on their luck. He’s always willing to give as much leeway and help to the people he meets within the confines of the law. I remember one particular situation at a local gas station when an older gentleman had his moped stolen and Officer Dudley took off running after the perpetrator. He retrieved the moped and after returning it to the gentleman, he spent some time comforting him and discussing the man’s needs. But it’s more than doing his job—Officer Dudley always goes above and beyond to help people in need.”
The other finalists are:
- Steffonie Cockerill, Town of Lexington Police Department
- Zachary Ervin, City of Greenville Police Department
- Karlee Foster, Simpsonville Police Department
- Jen Klinsic, Lexington Police Department
- Brandon Rollins, Lancaster County Sheriff Office
The 4th Annual Knight of Honor Gala, the premier celebration of excellence in community policing, will honor many of the ways, large and small, that police and community are working together to make our world a safer, healthier, and happier place for all.
The event draws over 350 law enforcement leaders, community champions, and change agents each year from across the state. Set in a medieval-themed hall, the event begins at 6:30 pm with cocktails, registration, and a silent auction. At 7:00 pm, the presentation will begin and will include a keynote presentation by former U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy.
The funds raised at this event will go towards Serve & Connect, a 501(c) non-profit based in Columbia, SC, and their overall mission of strengthening communities by bridging the divide between police officers and the citizens that they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.