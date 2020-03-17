ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some Upstate county library systems are shutting down due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Greenville County
The Greenville County Library System announced Tuesday they will close at 5 p.m. and remain closed until further notice.
Additionally,
- Effective Tuesday, March 17, all Greenville County Library System youth, teen, and adults events are canceled until further notice.
- All library participation at community events is suspended until further notice.
- Effective Tuesday, March 17th, the Library System is cancelling all meeting space reservations until further notice and we are no longer accepting applications for use of meeting space.
- Walk-in use of all meeting spaces (study rooms, conference rooms, and meeting rooms,) are allowed for no more than 2 people. A determination about resuming reservations will be made at a future date.
- Effective Friday, March 13th, loan periods for all library materials have been temporarily extended to 3 weeks. Our customers are welcome to keep library materials and continue to enjoy them instead of returning them. Loan periods will be extended to ensure that no overdue fines are accrued.
- Effective Tuesday, March 17, we are suspending Bookmobile/Homebound services until further notice.
- Effective Tuesday, March 17, public computer use has been limited to one (1) hour and staff will not be providing personalized assistance.
- Until further notice, the Library System will not schedule any new Book a Librarian appointments.
- All puzzles, toys, and games have been removed until further notice from public area for cleaning and temporary storage.
Anderson County
The Anderson County Library System said it will be closed until further notice.
During the closure:
- No fines will be accrued.
- Please hold on to any materials you already have checked out.
- Please take advantage of our digital library and online resources:
- Download ebooks and digital audiobooks with the Overdrive or Libby app
- Download or stream ebooks, audiobooks, and movies with the Hoopla Digital app
- Stream movies and TV through RB Digital
- Tumblebooks offers unlimited interactive ebooks and learning for children.
- DISCUS provides a range of digital learning resources for K-12.
Spartanburg County
Spartanburg County Public Libraries announced they were closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice.
During closure, free books are available at the entrances of all branch locations and at Ingles on Pine Street, Publix and Lidl on E. Main Street, and Food Lion on Garner Road. These books are provided for free by the Friends of the Libraries.
Pickens County
Officials said all Pickens County Library branches will be closing to the public at 2 p.m. Monday.
Starting March 17th, all Pickens County Library branches will be closed to the public. Drive thru services will be open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 - 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Easley and Central-Clemson libraries.
