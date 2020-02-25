GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - CSX Railroad has scheduled several Upstate railway crossings to be closed for repair, according to a news release.
Officials said traffic will be detoured while the repairs are made.
Signage will be in place marking detour routes.
Each crossing will be closed for 2 to 5 days. The tentative start dates are listed below.
Laurens County, SC
Laurens, SC
Green Street (Between Sullivan St and Railroad St)
Closing on/around 3/2/20
Spartanburg County, SC
Wellford, SC
Spartanburg Road (Near Lawrence St, Piedmont St, and Middle St)
Closing on/around 3/5/20
Greenville County, SC
Greenville, SC
Tanner Road (Off of Rutherford Rd, near W. Mountain Creek Church Rd and Jordan Dr)
Closing on/around 3/9/20
