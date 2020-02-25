Amtrak train generic
Laser1987/Getty Images

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - CSX Railroad has scheduled several Upstate railway crossings to be closed for repair, according to a news release.

Officials said traffic will be detoured while the repairs are made.

Signage will be in place marking detour routes.

Each crossing will be closed for 2 to 5 days. The tentative start dates are listed below. 

Laurens County, SC

Laurens, SC

Green Street (Between Sullivan St and Railroad St)

            Closing on/around 3/2/20

Spartanburg County, SC

Wellford, SC

Spartanburg Road (Near Lawrence St, Piedmont St, and Middle St)

            Closing on/around 3/5/20

Greenville County, SC

Greenville, SC

Tanner Road (Off of Rutherford Rd, near W. Mountain Creek Church Rd and Jordan Dr)

            Closing on/around 3/9/20

