GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- All South Carolina school districts must submit their back-to-school plans to the state's Department of Education for approval on Friday, but several have requested an extension.
The deadline comes two days after Governor Henry McMaster said every district must include a 5-day week of in-person schooling as an option in their plans. He asked State Superintendent not to approve any plans that don't include it.
By Thursday, when McMaster made his announcement, 17 school districts had already submitted their plans, according to Department of Education spokesperson Ryan Brown.
Those districts were:
1. Anderson 1
2. Anderson 4
3. Calhoun
4. Charter Institute at Erskine
5. Greenwood 52
6. Kershaw
7. Laurens 56
8. Lancaster
9. Lee
10. Lexington 1
11. McCormick
12. Pickens
13. Saluda
14. South Carolina Public Charter School District
15. Spartanburg 5
16. York 2
17. York 4
"Some have indicated today that they will submit revised plans pending community feedback and board approval," Brown told FOX Carolina on Thursday. "Some districts have asked for an extension on Friday’s deadline so that their board has time to take a public vote and approve."
Spartanburg 5 is one of the districts looking at making adjustments, according to a joint statement released by all the school districts in Spartanburg County on Thursday.
Greenwood 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn released a statement which said they "are in the process of adjusting our reopening plans."
However, not all districts are going back to the drawing board. Both Greenville County Schools and the Pickens County School District released statements that said their plans will remain as-is.
In Pickens, spokesperson John Eby said they are confident their hybrid plan of in-person and virtual schooling will be approved by Spearman.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller said they do want teachers and students back in class like normal, but it's not the right time.
"Until health and medical professionals and the scientific community tells us it's safe to send children, and not only children but teachers back into the classroom, we're going to have to wait until DHEC gives us the all clear."
Below is a list of Upstate school districts that have requested extensions in preparing their back-to-school plans:
- Abbeville
- Cherokee
- Greenwood 51
- Laurens 55
- Spartanburg 1
- Spartanburg 2
- Spartanburg 6
- Union
MORE: Upstate school districts respond to McMaster's call for a return to in-person five-day instruction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.