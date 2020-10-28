SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate school districts have announced plans to make Thursday an eLearning day for students due to concerns about high winds and buses on roadways.
The districts said South Carolina bus safety regulations limit the use of school buses during periods of sustained winds of 30mph and higher or gusts of 40mph and higher.
Due to the predicted high winds in the area on Thursday, school districts made the decision to change the instruction method for Thursday, Oct. 29.
School District of Pickens County
Pickens County Emergency Management informed the school district that the county will experience storms with high winds tomorrow. These potential high winds are dangerous for school buses to operate. Emergency Management advised not to have buses on the roads during the storms.
SDPC said students from all grade levels are expected to continue learning from home through eLearning.
School District of Oconee County
Students will not come to school buildings on Thursday and assignments will be posted by 10 a.m.
Teachers will be available for office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Students will have 5 days upon returning to school to turn in assignments.
If assignments are not completed and turned in November 6, students will be marked absent for October 29.
LATEST FORECAST: Tropical rain, wind, and storms move in from Zeta
