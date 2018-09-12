(FOX Carolina) Several shelters across the Upstate are making room for evacuated animals from the coast.
Greenville County Animal Care took in in dogs evacuated from shelters in Florence's path.
Tuesday night, 42 dogs from Horry County arrived in Greenville.
The Spartanburg Humane Society said four shelters from Tennessee will be taking in 20-30 dogs and 10-15 cats to help the organization make room for evacuated animals.
For information on how to help these shelters, visit the Greenville County Animal Care and Spartanburg Humane Society websites.
