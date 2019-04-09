COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just like signing day for athletes, the third annual South Carolina Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Signing Day celebrated high school seniors from across the state as they make their commitments to some of the country’s top colleges and universities.
This year’s event, presented by Boeing, BMW, and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA), recognized 93 students, including 20 from the Upstate area, who will pursue a two- or four-year degree in the STEM field after high school.
“Taking this step, being seen for what you’ve done, what you’re doing now and what you’re going to do is the right step forwards and towards a meaningful career,” said Sara Hazzard, SCMA’s President and CEO.
Students signed their STEM Letters of Intent at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia, during a ceremony attended by elected officials and business and community leaders.
Below is a list of honorees from the Upstate region:
- Timothy Green, Wade Hampton High School
- Abigail Thomas, Wade Hampton High School
- Brooke Ruhoff, Emerald High School
- Jason Starling, Emerald High School
- David Lyerly, Dixie High School
- William "Billy"Mann IV, Dixie High School
- Landon Evatt, Pendleton High School
- Riley Manuel, T L Hanna High School
- Bra'Derious Tate, Gaffney High School
- Zachary Whisonant, Gaffney High School
- Seth Cooper, Clinton Senior High School
- Leah Lyda, Laurens District 55 High School
- Rollins Baird, Seneca High School
- Sam Dodd, Seneca High School
- Alyssa Dear, Easley High School
- Olivia Roach, Easley High School
- Andrew Piergiovanni, Greer High School
- Evelyn Stephens, Spartanburg High School
- Makayla Grady, Union County High School
- Daniel Grant, Union County High School
