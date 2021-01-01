Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating following a shooting incident outside a popular mall.
According to officers, the incident happened in the parking lot of the Asehveille Mall shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Police say several shots were fired in the backside parking lot of the mall. Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting, but officers tell us four vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting. In addition to the vehicles, police say the glass of a back mall entrance was also damaged.
Officers tell us that one person was detained and detectives are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
