Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on Campground Road in reference to threats being made against woman after deputies say two men ransacked a room in her home.
The victim told deputies that on Sunday she and her mother were at home making funeral arrangements for her brother when two men arrived, one of them her estranged husband, identified as Anthony Stevenson, and asked to go into her brothers room.
The victim told deputies moments later she heard bumping sounds from the bedroom and went back to discover the two men tossing the room as if looking for something.
The victim told deputies after they didn't find what they were looking for, they exited the home and she followed behind them.
It was at this time, the victim said Stevenson leveled a large rifle with a drum magazine at her, and both men threatened her life.
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say Stevenson has three prior convictions for domestic violence, which are violent felonies that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.
A judge issued the following warrants on Stevenson. Domestic violence first degree, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of firearm by person convicted of violent felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.