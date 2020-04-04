ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Multiple wildfires popped up in Western North Carolina area on Friday, after windy conditions led to high fire danger, officials say.
US Forest Service firefighters are responding to two significant wildfires, including the Camp Daniel Boone Fire that is now burning into the Shining Rock area of Pigsah National Forest.
The Camp Daniel Boone fire started on Friday afternoon at a private property off Little East Ford Road in Haywood County. The fire is an estimated to stretch across 50 acres.
Officials say around 40 firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding to the blaze. Helicopters and air tankers have made multiple water drops since Friday, in an effort to slow the spread.
Another fire in Macon County is spread throughout an estimated 30 acres, near Cals Creek in the Nantahala National Forest. Around 25 firefighters are responding, along with multiple helicopters and air tankers.
The North Carolina Forest Service issued a ban on all open burning for 32 Western North Carolina counties due to hazardous forest fire conditions. The burning ban went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, and will remain in effect until further notice.
