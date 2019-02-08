Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of two separate accidents on the same road about a mile away from one another.
Both accidents occurred on Friday morning within about fifteen minutes of one another.
Right now we don't have details of each crash, but we know the first accident happened around 6:10 a.m. and had the roadway blocked at Augusta Road and Antioch Church Road.
The second accident about a mile down Antioch Road near Kilroy Lane, happened around 6:27 a.m. and also blocked the roadway. This accident is right in front of the Michelin plant.
Right now we don't know how severe injuries are, if any, but we have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we get more information.
