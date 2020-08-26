Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville unveiled a new mural on the Canvas Tower in downtown Greenville on Wednesday.
The mural, painted on side of the former BB&T offices depicts the idea of unity and diversity and education through the generations.
Australian artist Guido Van Helton said he spent time around Greenville at the start of the project to explore and meet people to find something that would best represent the space.
Prominently included in the mural is Greenville resident and retired teacher Pearlie Harris. Harris was there Wednesday for the unveiling and said,"I am hoping as people drive through and look at this mural, that they will see that there is a picture of every child in Greenville. The faces of every child from every background is in this picture and that’s what we do and that’s what we did as teachers we taught children from every creed, background, and every color.”
The city of Greenville said the mural showcases the unifying force of education.
You can see the mural at 301 College Avenue.
