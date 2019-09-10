GREENVILLE, SC – The trial is underway for a man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found at the end of a Greenville County road weeks after she went missing in 2013.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins’s office said the state began laying out its case against Samuel Hawkins on Tuesday.
Greenville police arrested Samuel Hawkins in November 2013 and charged him with murder in the death of Misty Johnson.
Investigators said Hawkins killed Johnson on Sept. 12, 2013. A missing person’s investigation was launched after Johnson did not show up for her next shift at work and police found her car parked across from Hawkins’ home a few days later. There was no further sign of Johnson until investigators found her body at the end of Whispering Hollow Road on Oct. 30, 2013.
Wilkins said the jury in Hawkins trial was seated on Monday and the state began arguments on Tuesday.
