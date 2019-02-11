Una, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It’s been three days since Tracy Crowe’s daughter, Alex Toney was shot and killed in Una. Now it’s up to Alex’s family to raise her two children.
“They’re going to know their Mama loved them,” said Crowe.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Investigators charged 68-year-old Linda Huntley with her murder. Along with 4 counts of attempted murder. Alex’s 2 children were in the car with her during the shooting according to investigators.
Investigators say the shooting could stem from a dispute over a drug transaction. Deputies are still looking for 2 people that fled the scene to determine their involvement.
Family and friends believe there could be more people responsible for Alex’s death. Jennifer Drake is one of Alex’s closest friends.
“I feel like there was a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Drake, “We believe that not everyone is detained and that everyone is not held responsible.”
The father of one of Alex’s children, Victor Ogan went missing more than 3 weeks ago.
“I feel like there is some connection with Victor and Alexandra,” said Crowe.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they have no reason to believe Alex’s death and Ogan’s disappearance are connected. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and active at this time. In the mean-time Alex’s family is raising money for her funeral and two children.
“We’re very appreciative of anything and everything people have donated,” said Crowe.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
