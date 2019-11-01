Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a new report showed murder numbers in the state have reached a five year high.
According to SLED, the rates of overall violent crimes dropped by two percent and property crime fell four percent in 2018, but the number of murders in the state reached 393 while the number of officer assaults increased 16 percent.
Agents with SLED say this is the fifth consecutive year property crimes have decreased.
“I am pleased to see a steady decline in the number of property crimes and that the overall violent crime rate dropped,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “While these statistics are encouraging, I am deeply troubled by the increasing number of murders, domestic violence incidents and the number of law enforcement officers assaulted in our state.”
The report was complied from data from sheriff's departments and police departments across the state.
To view the full report, click here.
More news: Coroner: Driver dies after deer smashes through windshield in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.